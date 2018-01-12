UPDATE: Person in custody after threat at Marshfield home

Someone has been taken into custody after admitting to some involvement in the Thursday morning threat, according to officials with the Marshfield Police Department.

The suspect is not being named as charges have not been decided at this time.

Someone who knew the homeowner dropped a bomb-like item on a lawn on Lincoln Avenue, officials said.

Officials said previously that the person of interest yelled something at the homeowner, but they said later that was not the case.

"There is some information that a person may have made a comment to them in reference to possible using an explosive device so because of that we took extra safety precautions," Lieutenant Travis Sherden of the Marshfield Police Department said.

Authorities said the item was not a bomb, but was filled with fireworks.

"It looked like several pipes that had been fastened together and there may be a fuse protruding from it so because of that and its nature we decided to call them for their assistance to be safe," Lt. Sherden said.

Officials previously asked people to stay away from the area until they knew what the suspicious item was. They said they were taking precautions because the item had pipes sticking out of it.

Lincoln Avenue is on the city's northwest side.

Police took photos of the item and sent them to the Marathon County Bomb Squad, who then responded to the scene.

Lincoln Avenue was closed between Shortess Drive and Frontage Road.

Crews remained on scene until around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said this was an isolated situation and the community is not in any harm.