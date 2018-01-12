Crash closes highway 8 in Oneida Co.

A crash closed Highway 8 at Crescent Road in Oneida County for several hours Friday, according to the sheriff's department.

A semi-trailer truck and a full-sized passenger truck collided around 1 p.m., according to officials. They said the driver of the truck was flown to the hospital due to their injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic was rerouted for about 4 hours, until the scene was cleared about 5:30 p.m. T detour route was: Eastbound traffic will travel northbound on County N until County K, eastbound County K until HWY 47 then southbound HWY 47 to US 8. Westbound traffic will go southbound on Wausau Rd until Crescent Rd, then Crescent Rd back to US 8.