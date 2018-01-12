Crash closes highway 8 in Oneida Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crash closes highway 8 in Oneida Co.

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

A crash closed Highway 8 at Crescent Road in Oneida County for several hours Friday, according to the sheriff's department.

A semi-trailer truck and a full-sized passenger truck collided around 1 p.m., according to officials. They said the driver of the truck was flown to the hospital due to their injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic was rerouted for about 4 hours, until the scene was cleared about 5:30 p.m. T detour route was: Eastbound traffic will travel northbound on County N until County K, eastbound County K until HWY 47 then southbound HWY 47 to US 8. Westbound traffic will go southbound on Wausau Rd until Crescent Rd, then Crescent Rd back to US 8.   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.