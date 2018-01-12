Portage County jury deliberating in reckless homicide trial - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage County jury deliberating in reckless homicide trial

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A jury began deliberating Friday whether a 59-year-old Bancroft man acted recklessly in a car crash nearly three years ago that killed his friend, authorities said.

Prosecutors say Scott Sawyer was driving his 2014 Ford Mustang, spinning the back tires so they made black marks on the road, when it went out of control and into a ditch before rolling over, killing one passenger - 52-year-old Gregory Turner, who was ejected.

Sawyer is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. The trial started Wednesday. The jury will resume deliberations Tuesday.

Prosecutors contended Sawyer modified the Mustang, eliminating some safety features including the traction control, that would have helped keep the car under control, the Stevens Point Journal reported.

Sawyer's attorney told the jury the crash was an accident and changes were made to make the car sound cooler, not faster, the newspaper said.

