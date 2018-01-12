Teens eating laundry detergent pods trying to make funny videos

NEW YORK (ABC) - A new alert for parents when it comes to laundry detergent pods.

You may use them to fight tough stains, but teens are using them in a dangerous new online challenge.

"Teens are trying to be funny and are now putting themselves in danger by ingesting this dangerous substance," Ann Marie Buerkle of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Teens not only put the laundry pods in their mouths but they video themselves doing it and then post it online.

The American Association of Poison Control Center says there's been 40 cases so far this year of teens misusing laundry pods.

The pods have come under fire before because small children often mistake them for candy and accidentally eat them.

The Poison Control Centers said reports indicate more than 10,000 exposures by children five or younger last year.

"Currently we are aware of about ten deaths since laundry pods came out into the market many years ago," Buerkle said.

Tide's parent company, Proctor and Gamble, tells ABC News, "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the people who use our products. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if meant to be a joke."

Anyone who ingests the pods should seek medical attention or call the toll-free Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.