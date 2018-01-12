Car crashes into cemetery in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Car crashes into cemetery in Wausau

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A car crashed into the Pine Grove Cemetery on Grand Avenue in Wausau Friday afternoon causing damage.

According to police no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

