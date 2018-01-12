Wausau man to stand trial in Tomahawk killing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau man to stand trial in Tomahawk killing

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Wausau man accused of killing a Lincoln County friend will stand trial.

Eric Moen, 32, fatally shot Charles Ramp , 52, at Ramp's Tomahawk home in November.

Moen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

A judge ordered the trial after Moen gave up his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

He is jailed on a $1 million dollar bond.

No trial date has been set.

