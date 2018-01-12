Thorp teacher under investigation, on paid leave according to district

The Thorp School District announced on Friday that a teacher has been put on indefinite leave, pending an investigation.



The subject of that investigation, Mark Wenta, has taught mathematics and physics in the district since 2009, according to a release from Superintendent John Humphries. He added that the district is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.



In a letter to parents obtained by our Eau Claire affiliate, the district said the investigation involves inappropriate communication between Wenta and a high school student. A staff member brought the message to the attention of the administration.

Also in that letter, the district told parents that the Thorp Police Department does not anticipate any charges against Wenta to be filed at this time. The police department told WQOW that he has not been taken into custody.

The school district said counselors will be available Monday to any high school students who might need to talk.