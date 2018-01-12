Friday Sports Report: Assumption, Auburndale win to create four- - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Assumption, Auburndale win to create four-way tie in Marawood South

Posted:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 34

Ashland 62, Washburn 55

Assumption 64, Marathon 63

Auburndale 50, Stratford 47

Crandon 74, Phelps 57

D.C. Everest 59, Wisconsin Rapids 55

Edgar 56, Newman Catholic 31

Iola-Scandinavia 93, Markesan 52

Lakeland 85, Mosinee 75

Manawa 60, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 51

Marshfield 55, Wausau West 16

Medford 93, Northland Pines 69

Phillips 71, Abbotsford 60

Port Edwards 59, Pacelli 36

Prentice 63, Chequamegon 45

Rhinelander 66, Antigo 44

Rib Lake 71, Athens 46

Shiocton 88, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67

Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amherst 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 24

Bowler 58, Marion 41

Columbus Catholic 69, Spencer 35

Crivitz 54, Suring 40

D.C. Everest 71, Wisconsin Rapids 37

Gillett 67, Lena 38

Lakeland 68, Mosinee 51

Loyal 55, Greenwood 41

Manawa 59, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 39

McDonell Central 72, Stanley-Boyd 44

Menominee Indian 49, Bonduel 42

Neillsville 60, Gilman 41

Northland Lutheran 68, Gresham 57

Pacelli 48, Port Edwards 46

Prentice 78, Phillips 52

Rhinelander 66, Antigo 53

Shiocton 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37

Three Lakes 71, Coleman 38

Wausau West 76, Marshfield 67

Wausaukee 28, Niagra 27

Wild Rose 45, Almond-Bancroft 35

BOYS HOCKEY

Marshfield 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 3

Onalaska 7, Oregon 5

GIRLS HOCKEY

Central Wisconsin 3, Black River Falls 0 

