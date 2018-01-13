Man on Greyhound bus who threatened to kill passengers is in U.S. illegally

A man who threatened to kill other passengers on a Greyhound bus Friday night was in the country illegally and has been previously deported.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Margarito Vargas-Rosas, 33, lives in Chicago but works at a restaurant in Milwaukee.

The incident started around 9:40 p.m. Friday when authorities received reports of an armed subject on board a bus from Milwaukee to Chicago.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a caller said a man on the bus claimed to have a gun and made threats to kill people.

Officials chased the bus from Racine County into Lake County, Illinois.

Passengers said that people were yelling at the bus driver to stop, but he kept going. Schmaling said the driver though it was a training exercise.

Spike strips were used to stop the bus on southbound I-94 near Rosecrans Road in Wadsworth.

Schmaling said no weapon has yet been found, but the Racine County Sheriff's Office has seized the bus and plans to continue to search for a gun.

Schmaling said that the man also made threats to officers transferring him to the Lake County Jail, where he remains.

Vargas-Rosas is being held on making terrorist threats, Schmaling said.

There were 37 people on the bus. No injuries were reported.

The incident led to a full freeway closure of southbound I-94 at Highway 50 in Kenosha County. News Chopper 12, which was above the scene until about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, spotted closures and backups in both directions of the interstate along the state line.

All lanes of the interstate have since reopened.