UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin couple found safe

A missing couple out of Brookfield was found safe Saturday afternoon. Authorities canceled the silver alert for Marina and Orlando Serna around 4 p.m., nearly a day after they were last seen.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has expanded its search for a missing elderly couple to include the whole state. 

The original Silver Alert was issued Friday after police did a welfare check about 7:30 p.m. at the home of Marina and Orlando Serna in Brookfield. Both of them were missing as was their car, a  2004 black, Audi A4 with a Wisconsin license plate of  254-GGL.

Marina Serna, 74, is Asian and about  5'1". She weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.  She wears glasses and was wearing an engagement ring and wedding band.

Authorities say there's reason to believe that one or both of the Sernas may be injured. 

The DOJ's initial information said one of them is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.  

If you have seen their car or have other information, you're asked to call the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

