Teacher on leave after making lynching comment to student

MASON, Ohio (AP) -- A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work has been put on leave.

The superintendent in the Mason school district sent a letter Saturday calling the comments thoughtless and offensive.

School officials earlier in the week said the teacher would have to undergo sensitivity training, but the student's mother wasn't satisfied with that punishment.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the superintendent's letter says the teacher will be on leave while the school investigates.

Mason school officials say Renee Thole admitted to making the comment to a student in December. District officials noted it was her first time being disciplined.

School officials say the teacher apologized to the student soon after making the remark.