WPS workers leave to help restore power in Puerto Rico

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – Over 50 workers from Wisconsin Public Service and “We Energies” left for Puerto Rico early Saturday morning.

Wisconsin Public Service sent us pictures of the crew as they headed out.

The crews are headed to help the U.S territory get power back. Much of the island has been without electricity since Hurricane Maria hit the island last September.

Only 55% of the island has power right now, but with the help of these workers, the U.S Army hopes to have power restored to most of the island by the end of March.

The Wisconsin workers will be working on the island for a total of six weeks.