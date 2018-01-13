Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate visits Marathon County

While traveling around the state, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Dallet made her way to Wausau Saturday afternoon.

Judge Dallet was promoting her campaign for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

For over 20 years, Judge Dallet has worked inside Wisconsin court rooms, and believes her experience has made her an eligible candidate.

"People are ready for a change on our Supreme Court," Judge Dallet said. "They're ready for a court that is working for the people and protecting our rights and values."

Judge Dallot is running against her opponents Madison Attorney Timothy Burns and Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock.

The primary elections are February 20, and the general election is April 3.