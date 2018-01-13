REPORT: Raiders to hire former Packers Offensive Coordinator Edg - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

REPORT: Raiders to hire former Packers Offensive Coordinator Edgar Bennett

Posted:
GREEN BAY (WBAY) -

The Oakland Raiders new head coach Jon Gruden has scooped up a former high ranking Packers coach. ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting Gruden is bringing Packers former Offensive Coordinator Edgar Bennett to be his wide receivers coach.

Gruden was on the Green Bay coaching staff from 1992-94 while Bennett was the Packers running back.

Bennett has been with the Packers as a coach since 2005. He spent 2005-10 as the teams running backs coach and then from 2011-14 as its wide receivers coach. Bennett has been the team's OC since 2015.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy asked Bennett to take a demotion to stay with on the Green coaching staff as its receivers coach. The Sporting News has since reported the Packers have added former Indianapolis Colts Receivers Coach Jim Hostler.

