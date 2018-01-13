Badger State Game boosts local economy

The Badger State Winter Games continue with bowling and archery on Saturday morning.

Event Coordinator Nick Ockwig said having the games in the area helps the community's economy.

"Over the course of the winter games it's a pretty significant impact," Ockwig said, "People will grab a bite to eat, grabs some drinks, and stay at the hotels."

Organizers said people from all over the state and even Illinois and Minnesota come to compete or watch the games.

"They'll spend money in the community so it's a great help," said Coral Lanes co-owner Jackie Kretlow.

This year, the ski jumping event might not happen due to the lack of snow.

"I got a call from my commissioner they were saying Nick we're going to have to cancel," Kretlow said.

As of now coordinators are going to postpone the event, hoping for more snow.

A list of other events, visit the Badger State Game website.