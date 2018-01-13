Work begins on Wisconsin mall revitalization project

RACINE, Wis. (AP) -- Work has begun on a multi-million dollar transformation of a once-thriving mall in southeast Wisconsin.

The Journal Times reports that mall owner Hull Property Group has begun interior renovations at the Regency Mall in Racine. The Augusta, Georgia based company purchased the mall in 2016 for $9.5 million.

The group will begin renovations by replacing vacant storefronts with walls covered in murals, photos and quotes. New ceilings, lighting and carpet will then be installed. The mall's bathrooms will also be redone.

John Mulherin is Hull's vice president for government relations. He says the makeover will take 10 to 12 weeks. He says most of the work will be done at night. Twelve weeks of exterior construction will begin in the spring.

The mall has 700,000 enclosed square feet.