Marathon Co. officials warn businesses of fake money

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department put out a Facebook post warning businesses of counterfeit and fake money that is being passed.

According to the post, fake $20 bills have been used in the Rib Mountain area while fake $20, $50 and $100 bills have been used in the Medford area.

They said you can tell they're fake because they have the works "motion picture use only" printed on the front and the back.

They advise people to report any fake bills located to law enforcement.