The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team improved to 4-0 in WIAC play with a 70-61 win against UW-Eau Claire. The Pointers are now 10-5 overall and they travel to UW-Whitewater on Wednesday night to take on the second place Warhawks.



The UWSP women's basketball team lost a heartbreaker on the road at UWEC. The potential game-winning three fell just short at the buzzer.