Wood County basement damaged from fire

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -

A small fire started in the basement of a house in Auburndale Saturday night.

Officials said around 4:30 p.m. they recieved a call for smoke.

They say the cause of the fire was by a fuel oil furnace backing up. It caused smoke damage to the basement.

No one was hurt.

