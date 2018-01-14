Two dead in snowmobile accident in Price County

A 33 year old man and a 37 year old man were found dead in Long Lake in the Township of Elk early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Price County Sheriff's office the 33 year old was the driver and other was the passenger.

The department received a call around 12:25 a.m. reporting two snowmobilers missing for over two hours. They had left from Township of Elk and were suppose to arrive in the City of Phillips.

A search and rescue was done by the Price County Sheriff's Office, Philips Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Ashland County Sheriff's Office, Central Price County Ambulance Service, and Phillips Fire Department.

Around 1:45 a.m. they located the two men and the snowmobile. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names have not been released yet and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.