Chippewa County deputy injured in head-on crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a Chippewa County deputy Sunday morning.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, one of their officers was involved in a head-on crash south of Cornell. The deputy was traveling northbound on Hwy 27, responding to a call north of Cornell. The deputy and a vehicle traveling southbound collided. The incident occurred around 6:38 a.m.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said that both individuals were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.