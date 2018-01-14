1 arrested and possible injuries after incident in grocery store parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT, WIS. — One person was taken into custody and at least two people were seen being put into ambulances after an incident in the parking lot of a Mount Pleasant Festival Foods store.

Flight for Life transported one person from the late Sunday morning scene near Washington Avenue and Village Center Drive.

An official said that deputies were chasing a suspect who drove into the store's parking lot of the grocery store.

It was not immediately clear how injuries occurred.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded, as did the South Shore Fire Department.