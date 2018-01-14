Dog rescued after falling through ice in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Wis. — A dog is safe and warm after falling through the ice of a residential pond.

South Shore Fire Department say they were called to the 3200 block of Island Club North around 3:40 Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived the dog was struggling in the water, about 40 feet from the shore.

Members of the fire department, Lt. William Miller and firefighter Jason Sinnen, were able to rescue the dog wearing ice rescue suits.

Once the dog was out of the water, crews immediately started the re-warming process by wrapping the dog in blankets.

The dog has since been reunited with its owner.