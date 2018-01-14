Stevens Point native describes terrifying experience in Hawaii

Just four days into their honeymoon in Hawaii, two newlyweds experienced the mistaken missile alert sent out on Friday.

Sam and Angie Novak were getting ready for their helicopter tour around the Hawaiian island.

"About eight o'clock we got the message to our phones that said the missile is inbound seek immediate shelter this is not a drill," said Angie Novak.

Novak said both her and her husband were quietly panicking on what was going on. She said people around her were crying and going under tables to prepare for the worst.

"The receptionist said if this is really happening, we have about 15 minutes," Novak said.

Quickly after the alert was sent they were moved to a hotel near by and started searching for more information on social media.

Forty-five minutes passed another text alert was sent out.

"The message that everyone received was saying it was a mistake," Novak said. "I guess someone hit the wrong button."

Both Sam and Angie Novak felt relief and quickly told friends and family that they were safe.

"I don't think either of us were ready to say goodbye after we just got married a week ago," Novak said.

She said it's an experience that she will never forget.