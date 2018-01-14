1 injured in Marshfield car crash

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department put out a Facebook post warning businesses of counterfeit and fake money that is being passed.More >>
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department put out a Facebook post warning businesses of counterfeit and fake money that is being passed.More >>
Several inches of powdery snow likely Sunday night and Monday but not as cold. Drying off for midweek.More >>
Several inches of powdery snow likely Sunday night and Monday but not as cold. Drying off for midweek.More >>
A new alert for parents when it comes to laundry detergent pods.More >>
A new alert for parents when it comes to laundry detergent pods.More >>
A crash closed Highway 8 at Crescent Road in Oneida County for several hours Friday, according to the sheriff's department.More >>
A crash closed Highway 8 at Crescent Road in Oneida County for several hours Friday, according to the sheriff's department.More >>
Over 50 workers from Wisconsin Public Service and “We Energies” left for Puerto Rico early Saturday morning.More >>
Over 50 workers from Wisconsin Public Service and “We Energies” left for Puerto Rico early Saturday morning.More >>
Hobart Police Officer Richard Mayer was eating with a few colleagues on Friday when he noticed a toddler turning purple a few tables away.More >>
Hobart Police Officer Richard Mayer was eating with a few colleagues on Friday when he noticed a toddler turning purple a few tables away.More >>