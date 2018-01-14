1 injured in Marshfield car crash

One person was injured after a car crash in Marshfield. Police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

They said a man driving a truck had a medical incident while he was driving, that caused his truck to go into a gas station parking lot where it hit a parked car. The parked car then hit the ice box outside the gas station.

The man's truck careened off of that car and hit a power pole, it continued on before finally stopping when it hit a tree.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The block of 14th St. needed to be shut down for crews to fix the pole.