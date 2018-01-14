Hundreds gather in Chippewa Falls to mourn Costa Rica crash victim

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - On Sunday, a funeral service and reception was held for Thorp native, Amanda Geissler. She died on New Year's Eve, after her charter plane crashed in Costa Rica.

The tragic and sudden death of Amanda, a beloved family member, friend, Thorp high school graduate and UW-Stout basketball standout, brought hundreds together in Chippewa Falls for a celebration of life.

Her funeral took place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, followed by a reception hosted at Leinie's Lodge. Friends from grade school, old basketball teammates, distant family members, all of them, together, remembering Amanda and her short life of successes.

The family is accepting donations for the "Amanda Geissler Memorial Fund." They plan to use the money to start a foundation in honor of her. You can find Amanda's obituary here. You can donate to the family's fund by sending donations to the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.