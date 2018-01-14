Increasing number of women running for office

A record number of women are running for national office, and the same trend is happening in central Wisconsin.

"We do see that a lot of women are now on the list for candidates in 2018 elections, not just in Wisconsin but throughout the nation," said Saemyi Park, an assistant professor at UW-Stevens Point.

Newsline Nine found women hold just 16 percent of the seats on the Marathon County board, six women serving compared to 32 men.

However, those numbers could change, 15 women are on the upcoming Spring ballot. One of the women running for the board for the very first time is Alison Leahy.

"The 2016 election was sort of a wake up call for me, like it was for many others I'm sure," said Leahy. "I didn't think this is something I'd ever do, but I'm really glad to be taking this step."

Leahy said the board needs not only a gender balance, but other kinds of balance as well.

"We have our own ideas to bring to the table," said Leahy. "Studies have shown we are good at balancing various tasks, reaching across the aisle. This is a non-partisan position, but it has been proven that we are more likely to work together with people of different opinions or ideologies."

Randy Fifrick, who currently serves on the board, said he's excited to see the shift.

"Bringing a more diverse group forward with different experiences benefits us all," said Fifrick.

Despite accounting for half of the American population, women hold just a fifth of seats in congress.

"Women are less likely to endure the rigorous political campaign or they are less recruited by political parties or run for office," said Park. "And also they think that they are less qualified to run for office, even though they are not, they are highly qualified."

Emerge America, which trains women to run for office, has seen an 87 percent increase in applicants.

The Marathon County clerk said she believes 15 women running is the most ever. The Wausau City Council is seeing a similar trend, eight women are candidates this spring, double the number currently on the council.