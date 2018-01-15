Authorities: Wrong-way OWI suspect took out six light poles

A St. Francis man who drove the wrong way on Interstate 794 on Saturday night and stopped only after crashing into six light poles was arrested on suspicion of OWI, authorities said.

Andrew Doubek, 27, was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle near East Howard Avenue and needed three shots of Narcan to revive him after the 6:20 p.m. incident, a release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The OWI charge is Doubek's second. He was on parole for 2009 and 2012 drug cases at the time of the crash, the MCSO release said.

If convicted of the latest charge, Doubek faces up to 13 years in prison.