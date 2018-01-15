Bizarre crash sends car flying into 2nd floor of Santa Ana build - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bizarre crash sends car flying into 2nd floor of Santa Ana building; driver arrested for DUI

Posted:
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -

Two people suffered minor injuries in a bizarre crash Sunday morning when a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Santa Ana police said Sunday afternoon.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and French streets.

The white Nissan Altima crossed three lanes on 17th before it hit a center divider, soared into the air and plowed into the two-story structure, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The incident caused a small fire that injured one person, who managed to get out of the sedan unassisted, the OCFA said.


Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, then extricated a second person who was trapped inside the sedan.

Police say the center median had a dirt mound which likely contributed to the car launching into the air. They say no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.