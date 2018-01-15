Bizarre crash sends car flying into 2nd floor of Santa Ana building; driver arrested for DUI

Two people suffered minor injuries in a bizarre crash Sunday morning when a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, officials said.



The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Santa Ana police said Sunday afternoon.



According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and French streets.



The white Nissan Altima crossed three lanes on 17th before it hit a center divider, soared into the air and plowed into the two-story structure, the Orange County Fire Authority said.



The incident caused a small fire that injured one person, who managed to get out of the sedan unassisted, the OCFA said.

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018



Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, then extricated a second person who was trapped inside the sedan.



Police say the center median had a dirt mound which likely contributed to the car launching into the air. They say no other vehicles were involved in the incident.