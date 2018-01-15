UPDATE: Danica Patrick confirms relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, confirmed Monday she is dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Rodgers split from actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after three years of dating. Patrick in late November ended a five-year relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Patrick and Rodgers have been linked since the start of the new year, right before Patrick began promoting her new fitness book.

She told the AP the two first met at the 2012 ESPY Awards and that despite her allegiance to the Bears, she told him she'd root for him.

Patrick is shifting her career off the racetrack and into the business of her personal brand. She'd like to close her racing career by competing at next month's Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, a farewell she's dubbed "The Danica Double."

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WISN) -- Celebrity gossip site TMZ on Sunday published a photo that reportedly shows Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Beloit-born racer Danica Patrick dining together in Scottsdale.

The photo gives fuel to a rumor, published by a sports blogger in early January, that the pair have become romantic.

There has been no public comment about the nature of their relationship.