Woman catches hooded man looking into her home in terrifying video

A Texas woman is cautioning others after she recorded a suspicious person staring into her window.

On Wednesday, Noel Bracy shared on her Facebook page surveillance footage, which was recorded outside her apartment in the area of Vance Jackson Road in San Antonio.

"Ladies - please listen to your instincts, even if others do not listen to you," Bracy wrote on the public post. "After weeks of thinking that I was crazy ... I caught the man that has been watching me from outside my window on camera."

Bracy told KENS she had heard the man moaning outside her window at night and when she was getting ready for work in the morning.

The brief nine-second video shows a man, who is wearing a hooded sweatshirt, staring into the window. He appears to notice the camera before walking off.

"He came back and stole my camera, but I had the footage via app," Bracy wrote.

Bracy said the man has been watching her for at least three weeks.

She reported the incident to San Antonio police.

Police say there have been several incidents in the area reported as far back as June.

“He has no right to be doing this,” Bracy said. “He’s invading my privacy, he needs to stop, he needs to be caught.”

She hopes other women will follow her example in order to track the man down.

“If you feel like something is off, take measure, get a camera,” she said. “I never, in a million years, thought this would happen to me. I took measures and I was able to catch him in the act, so hopefully now we can catch him physically.”