Potential measles exposure at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Passengers traveling at O'Hare Airport on Jan. 10 may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials.

The State of Illinois Department of Public Health has issued a health warning to travelers after a passenger with a confirmed case of the measles landed at O'Hare International Airport on Jan. 10, 2018.

The ill passenger is believed to have arrived in Chicago on an international flight in Terminal 5 and left on a domestic flight from Terminal 1.

Health officials say those who may have been exposed are travelers who were at the airport that day between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Measles is highly contagious.

Health officials say the highest concern is for people who have not been vaccinated and were at the airport on January 10 during that window of time.

Symptoms for measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes and officials say those symptoms could develop as late as Jan. 31.

If you develop symptoms of measles, the Department of Public Health recommends you call a health care provider before going to a medical officer or emergency department.

Local health departments say they are working to notify Illinois residents who may have been exposed on the ill person's flights.

For more information about the measles, you should contact your health care provider or visit the Illinois Department of Public Health.

