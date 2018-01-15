Marathon County government workers uniquely celebrate Martin Luther King Day

Instead of taking the day off for Martin Luther King Day Monday, local government workers are taking a "Day On."

The day was full of seminars at UW Marathon County. Leaders were discussing the importance of different aspects of diversity.

"It sends a message that is a critical issue for people to come in and spend the day," keynote speaker Stan Davis said.

The idea came from the Diversity Affairs Commission in Marathon County. City leaders we're worried the meaning of Martin Luther Kind Day was slowly being forgotten.

From topics such as active shooters, sexual harassment, and implicit bias, employees said they're learning to be more aware of how they tackle diversity.

"It gives us a better understanding on how to work better with people in our community," Public Health Nurse Tammy Borchardt said.

County Administrator Brad Karger said this is the first year the event is taking place, and he hopes it continues.

"A day off seems like over time that would lose it's meaning, " Karger said. "But a day on can be something we can as an annual event that will reinforce people's understanding."