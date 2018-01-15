Nine Mile Forest Recreation Area opens for XC skiing Tuesday

WAUSAU (WAOW) - With at least two inches of new snow, Nine Mile Forest Recreation Area opens for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing Tuesday, Operation Manager Andy Sims announced Monday.

Trails open at 9 a.m., he said in a statement.

Chalet hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Just minutes away from Wausau, Nine Mile is an 18.3-mile trail system for skiing and 6.7 miles of groomed snowshoe trails, according to its web site.