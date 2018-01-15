Door County bears the brunt of the snowstorm - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Door County bears the brunt of the snowstorm

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) -

Baileys Harbor is bearing the brunt of a snowstorm that has dumped 18 inches of snow on the Door County community.

One resident showed how he used his snowblower to clean all that snow off his deck.

One family in Baileys Harbor acted as a team to clear snow from a car.

Others enjoyed the snow day by strapping on the snowshoes and taking a trek out in the woods.

The snow is expected to fall on in Wisconsin communities throughout the day.

It looks like some spots could get an additional three-to-six inches before the snow tapers off Tuesday morning.

