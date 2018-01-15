Merrill pastor in critical condition after crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Merrill pastor in critical condition after crash

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Merrill pastor is in critical condition after a crash with a semi-truck in Oneida County, according to Aspirus Wausau officials.

James Weiland, 58, crossed the centerline and hit the semi-truck on Highway 8 Friday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.

Weiland was flown to the hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured. The highway was closed for several hours. 

A CaringBridge page was set-up by Weiland's family. His church's website says he's been a pastor there since 1996.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.