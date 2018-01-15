Merrill pastor in critical condition after crash

A Merrill pastor is in critical condition after a crash with a semi-truck in Oneida County, according to Aspirus Wausau officials.

James Weiland, 58, crossed the centerline and hit the semi-truck on Highway 8 Friday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.

Weiland was flown to the hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured. The highway was closed for several hours.

A CaringBridge page was set-up by Weiland's family. His church's website says he's been a pastor there since 1996.