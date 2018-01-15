Marshfield man arrested after gun threat

A Marshfield man is facing felony charges after pointing a gun at a man and asking him "do you want to die tonight," according to a news release from the Marshfield Police Department.

Andrew R. Netzer, 25, was arrested Saturday after the early morning incident at a Marshfield home, police said.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found during a search of Netzer's home, the release said. Authorities are referring several charges to the Wood County District Attorney's Office including Felon in Possession of a Firearm and felony 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Netzer is behind bars at the Wood County Jail.