Marshfield man arrested after gun threat - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marshfield man arrested after gun threat

Posted:
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Marshfield man is facing felony charges after pointing a gun at a man and asking him "do you want to die tonight," according to a news release from the Marshfield Police Department.

Andrew R. Netzer, 25, was arrested Saturday after the early morning incident at a Marshfield home, police said.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found during a search of Netzer's home, the release said. Authorities are referring several charges to the Wood County District Attorney's Office including Felon in Possession of a Firearm and felony 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. 

Netzer is behind bars at the Wood County Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.