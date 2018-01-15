Antigo native returns home from Costa Rica - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Antigo native returns home from Costa Rica

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -

Ryan Messerschmidt, the Antigo native who went missing in Costa Rica early January, has returned to the United States.

According to a message from his sister on a Go Fund Me page set up for the family, he returned home Saturday and is in the hospital. 

She said "the next step is to get a complete understanding of Ryan's condition," according to the page. 

Previously, the family said Messerschmidt was beaten and tortured. 

Meanwhile, as this story develops, multiple people who said they encountered Messerschmidt in Costa Rica are countering the family's take on the matter. Some have said he acted recklessly in Costa Rica and likely put himself in a compromising position.

The State Department has not provided any information on Messerschmidt's case. 

