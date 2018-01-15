Assumption plans to avenge early-season loss to Stratford

In high school boys basketball, the Marawood-South conference is heating up. It's rock solid top to bottom; it is so tough that there is a four-way tie for first place.

Halfway through the league schedule, Stratford, Marathon, Assumption, and Auburndale all sit at 6-2 in the conference, but tomorrow night's marquee matchup between Stratford and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption could switch things up.

“When you lose a game, everyone thinks the world has ended--they expect us to go undefeated and that's not always realistic,” Stratford head coach Curt Schmidt said. “We're excited that we're in the race and now we have to take care of business.”

The Royals play host to the Tigers; the team that is looking to bounce back after a three-point loss to Auburndale Friday night.

“It's simple. It's a long season and we're going to keep fighting,” Schmidt said. “When you're in first place, you're going to have a target on your back. Assumption is a tough place to play, but the key is to play hard and have the mentality that not everything rests on this one game.”

"They have a lot of size and kind of rebound like Marathon, so today we've been doing a lot of rebound drills,” Assumption senior forward Joe Grundhoffer said. “We're just working on our execution in order to play better than the last time we faced them.”

Assumption has been on fire lately. The Royals are riding a six-game win streak and are coming off a big 64-63 overtime win over Marathon, but Tuesday's game will be centered around avenging a loss. Stratford dealt Assumption a 62-47 beating in week three.

"We're going to have to play as well as Stratford, or better, like we did at Marathon,” Assumption head coach Gary Weisenbeck said. “If we can do that, then I think we'll have a chance. Last time, the Tigers pounded us on offensive boards and we did not execute very well. Our conference is so good, so it would be nice to get that win but there is a lot of season left."

The young Tigers have hit some bumps in the road recently, losing two of their last four contests, but Tuesday's game gives them a perfect chance to bounce back.

"I think it'll give us confidence. We haven't been playing so good the last few days, so just to get our confidence back up and go on a good stretch to the end of the season," Stratford junior point guard Okley Wrensch said.

Both teams are banking on a conference championship. Tip off is set for 7:15 p.m.