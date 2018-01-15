Monday Sports Report: SPASH, Wausau West tied atop WVC hockey st - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday Sports Report: SPASH, Wausau West tied atop WVC hockey standings after Panthers beat Warriors

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Monday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Boys Hockey
   SPASH 4, Wausau West 3

Boys Basketball
   Eau Claire North 69, Wausau West 48
   Lake Holcombe 58, Gilman 44
   Lakeland 65, Antigo 55
   Shawano Comm. 59, Mosinee 53
   Spencer 76, Colby 72

Girls Basketball
   Colby 57, Medford 53
   Stratford 56, Edgar 33

