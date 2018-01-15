Crews fighting fire at airport in Oneida Co.

TOWN OF WOODRUFF, Wis. (WAOW) - A fire destroyed everything inside an airport hanger Monday night.

The Lake Tomahawk Fire Department Chief said no one was hurt.

He recommends the public avoid the area.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at the Dolhun Field Airport in the Town of Woodruff.

Crews from at least eight departments worked to put it out.

The boats and snowmobiles inside the hanger were all destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

---

Crews are on scene of a fire at Dolhun Field Airport in Lake Tomahawk.

According to people who use the facility, the hangar is used to house RVs, campers and boats.

Witnesses said there are numerous fire trucks for various departments on scene. No word on any injuries at this time.

