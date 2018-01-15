Crews fighting fire at airport in Oneida Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crews fighting fire at airport in Oneida Co.

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
LAKE TOMAHAWK (WAOW) -

TOWN OF WOODRUFF, Wis. (WAOW) - A fire destroyed everything inside an airport hanger Monday night.

The Lake Tomahawk Fire Department Chief said no one was hurt.

He recommends the public avoid the area.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at the Dolhun Field Airport in the Town of Woodruff.

Crews from at least eight departments worked to put it out.

The boats and snowmobiles inside the hanger were all destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

