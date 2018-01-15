Snowmobiling safety tips

Snowmobiling season is underway in northern Wisconsin. While enthusiasts are looking forward to the fresh powder, there are safety tips to keep in mind.

"I think one of the biggest things for people, when they come in to area like this and start riding, conditions can change constantly, number one be aware and ready for change and always be aware of your surroundings," said Greg Cook, sales associate at Track Side in Eagle River.

16 people died on the trails in Wisconsin in the 2017 season, so far in the 2018 season four people have died.

Often times in the deadly crashes, alcohol is believed to be a factor. Snowmobilers said one way they stay safe is staying away from drinking and driving.

"If you try to bring alcohol into it that's another problem," said snowmobiler Todd Llewellyn. "We don't drink and drive on sleds."

Experts said that being aware of your surroundings is important along with education.

"Safety is always important and safety is where it starts," said Cook.