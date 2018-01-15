Antigo sets Christmas trees on fire in annual tradition

With the holidays in the books a Northwoods community continues a decades old tradition; setting fire to Christmas trees.

It started at 5:30 Monday in the Antigo High School parking lot.

Dozens of people bundled up and watched the trees go up in flames. Most agreed it was a good way to spend the evening.

"I come here with my mom and grandma," said Lyndsay Korhonen. "You get free stuff and you get to watch trees burn."

The Antigo Fire Department was on hand just in case the blaze got out of control.