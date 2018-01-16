Official: Student 'mistakenly' brought loaded gun into Menomonee Falls elementary school

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Shady Lane Elementary School student "mistakenly" had a loaded handgun in their backpack when they went to school last Friday, a letter sent to parents said.

It was found by the student's teacher while the teacher was placing something inside the bag, the letter said.

"The student did not know it was in there and did not bring it to school to harm anybody or even to show anyone," spokeswoman Megan Sheridan said. "This student was not a perpetrator of a crime, but caught in the middle of a potentially traumatic experience for a young student."

Officers with the Menomonee Falls Police Department were contacted and reported to the school to investigate.

The superintendent, Dr. Patricia Greco, said officials don't believe the weapon was placed into the student's bag by a family member.

She declined to answer a question about the age of the student but said he or she was between 4 years of age and a second grader.