Walker wants to move up youth prison closure

Gov. Scott Walker wants to close Wisconsin's troubled youth prison earlier than first planned.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker says he will lay out more details about his plans to remove juvenile inmates from the troubled Lincoln Hills prison in his State of the State speech later this month.More >>
Shortly after Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to restructure the state's juvenile corrections systems, state lawmakers called for swifter action.More >>
Two members of the Wisconsin Assembly's Corrections Committee say Gov. Scott Walker's plan to create new regional juvenile prisons in the state can be done more quickly than he proposed.More >>
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to close troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, open five regional teenage prisons.More >>
Crews are on scene of a fire at Dolhun Field Airport in Lake Tomahawk.More >>
A 33 year old man and a 37 year old man were found dead in Long Lake in the Township of Elk early Sunday morning.More >>
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department put out a Facebook post warning businesses of counterfeit and fake money that is being passed.More >>
