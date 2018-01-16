Meet Phil! Help Newsline 9 welcome our newest team member - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Meet Phil! Help Newsline 9 welcome our newest team member

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Newsline 9's newest evening anchor joined Melissa Langbehn and Rebecca Ribley at the anchor desk Monday.

Phil Aldridge joined Newsline 9 after nearly 20 years working as a sports reporter in Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

If you see him out in the community, feel free to say hello!

You'll be seeing Phil weekdays at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Newsline 9.

