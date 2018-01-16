CVS to mark beauty ads to help show 'materially altered' imagery

CVS is taking steps to encourage the use of beauty images that haven't been altered and let customers know if they have been.

The company announced Monday that it will note if marketing materials have not adjusted a person’s image in areas like wrinkles or an individual’s size. Those products will receive a beauty watermark to showcase them.

The CVS Beauty Mark will identify marketing that has “not been materially altered,” spokeswoman Stephanie Cunha said in a statement.

The new standards involve beauty imagery created for stores, websites, social media and any marketing materials.

The company said transparency will be required on materially altered materials by the end of 2020. Digitally altered ads will be required to labeled as such, according to the company.

Company reps said the new initiative is to lead positive change around transparency in beauty and “allow customers to differentiate between authentic and materially altered imagery.”

In its announcement, the company noted the negative health effects of unrealistic body images.

Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health, said, "As a woman, mother and president of a retail business whose customers predominantly are women, I realize we have a responsibility to think about the messages we send to the customers we reach each day.”

CVS will begin to list the watermark on CVS and other brands this year, according to the company.