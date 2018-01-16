Lincoln Co. sheriff to retire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln Co. sheriff to retire

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

After 38 years in law enforcement, Lincoln County's top cop is stepping down, according to a press release.

Sheriff Jeff Jaeger is not seeking re-election and has decided to "move on to other adventures."

He has served as the sheriff for the last 11 years. Some of his accomplishments include increased focus on illegal drug dealers, development of two K9 teams and establish core values, Jaeger said Tuesday.

