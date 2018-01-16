$70K Badger 5 ticket sold in Marshfield - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

$70K Badger 5 ticket sold in Marshfield

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Someone is the lucky winner of $70,000 after purchasing a Badger 5 ticket in Marshfield, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The winner purchased a ticket Kwik Trip in Marshfield for the Jan. 15 drawing.

Monday's winner Badger 5 numbers were 7, 15, 17, 20 and 31.

 All lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, according to the lottery.

The lottery said winners at this level must redeem their ticket at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices or by mail.

The jackpot is estimated at $10,000 for Tuesday's drawing.

