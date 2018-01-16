Lincoln County Petsaver: Cole - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Petsaver: Cole

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

MERRILL (WAOW) - Our Petsaver for Tuesday is Cole, a one-year-old Retriever/Labrador mix.

Shelter volunteers say he is super sweet and available for adoption at the Lincoln County Humane Society in Merrill.

The adoption fee for the white, brown and black dog is $80, which covers his vaccines, neuter and microchip.

For more information click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.